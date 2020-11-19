Advertisement

State lawmakers divided on Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 mandates

Kentucky State Capitol
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have differing opinions of the COVID-19 mandates announced Wednesday by Governor Andy Beshear.

Republicans believe the governor has too much power while Democrats believe he is only doing what is necessary.

Representative John Blanton (R-Salyersville) believes these new mandates were too much, for some restaurants were hanging on by just a thread, “My business owners are very concerned. Because their businesses are so down right now.”

Blanton represents a small town in Eastern Kentucky. And he believes there could have been a better way to address the pandemic.

”I would have brought a broader group of people in.”

Representative Angie Hatton (D-Whitesburg) says the mandates are in the best interest of public health.

“I don’t think complaining is very productive. Especially when no other alternatives are offered,” Rep. Hatton said. “The White House issued a statement bragging on our efforts here in Kentucky just this week.”

Blanton is concerned about the impacts these efforts will have on small business and restaurant owners, “It’s also bankrupt a lot of people. Look, this thing is real. No one is arguing that. It’s dangerous. But we have to find balance. We can’t allow our economy to collapse.”

Last spring we saw several weeks of mandates be extended into months. Many of these new mandates will only last 3 weeks but there is the concern they could be extended just like last time.

“Well, no one is sure it’s going to be here for just 3 weeks. If we all buckle down and try just as hard as we could, we could see the restrictions lifted,” said Hatton.

Governor Beshear’s mandates did include $40 million in help for locally-owned restaurants but some fear it won’t’ be enough to keep them from going out of business, and some don’t even qualify.

Businesses with at least 50% of their sales via drive-through are not eligible for the funding. Publicly traded companies are not eligible to apply either.

Republicans believe for the most part that Gov. Beshear did not give them a voice before making decisions that impact so many people. Democrats, on the other hand, believe what the governor is doing is necessary and that he is entitled to do so through his executive powers.

Republican leaders have said they plan to introduce legislation in the next session to reign in the governor’s executive powers.

