Stanford woman’s strange behavior leads to another drug arrest in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, deputies with Laurel County arrested a woman on drug charges.

Police had received a suspicious person complaint, stating a woman was running and hiding behind trees as cars went by.

They then located 25-year-old Kathleen J. Phillips of Stanford and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence.

Phillips also had two outstanding warrants for arrest in Lincoln County.

Investigators found suspected methamphetamine, a loaded hypodermic needle, a straw with residue, and marijuana.

Phillips was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Phillips was also charged on a Lincoln Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on child support charges. She received a second charge from the Lincoln District Court bench for failure to appear in court.

She was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

