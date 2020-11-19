Representative James Comer calls for investigation in the 2020 election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Jim Jordan and Representative James Comer have called for immediate Congressional investigation in the 2020 election, according to a tweet from the House Judiciary GOP.

Representative Comer tweeted “the 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith and integrity in our election.”

The 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith in the integrity of our election.@RepMaloney and @RepJerryNadler, do your jobs and call a hearing. https://t.co/XVK1vH7F6C — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 19, 2020

Comer stated that the recent events in Georgia raised concerns over election irregularities, and asked to schedule the hearing as soon as possible.

