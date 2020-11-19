Advertisement

Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview

William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in...
William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in the right direction.”(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has “tentatively welcomed” an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a BBC interview in 1995 with his mother, Princess Diana, royal officials said Thursday.

William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in the right direction.” He added that it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the interview as well as “subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The BBC announced Wednesday it has appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation into the 1995 interview after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints this month that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

The investigation will consider if the steps taken by the broadcaster and Bashir were appropriate, and whether those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give the interview. It will also look into how much the BBC knew about the “mocked-up bank statements” that Charles Spencer claimed Bashir produced, purporting to show payments made to staff working for Spencer and the royal family.

The 1995 interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles — was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Wednesday
Shep's Place in Corbin could close after Governor Beshear announced new COVID-19 restrictions.
‘You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water’: Restaurant owner reacts to new restrictions
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

Latest News

Pikeville Medical Center
Watch: Pikeville Medical Center: The Naming of the New Children’s Hospital
Wayne County Board Of Canvassers change course and certify election results
Two Michigan election officials file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Coronavirus graphic.
What does ‘positivity rate’ mean?
WYMT Windy
Breezy conditions likely at times today, Red Flag Warning for some
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to...
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to help kids in need