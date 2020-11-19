Prestonsburg store working to spread a little warmth to people in need

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Muse is no stranger to giving back to its community. From food boxes to Christmas projects, owner Heather Owens said the Prestonsburg store is always searching for ways to be more than a space-filler. So, the store is continuing its annual outdoor coat rack project.

“We’ve always kind of helped with this type of thing,” said Owens. “It’s prevalent here in Eastern Kentucky. We’re seeing more and more homeless people. And if we can give a little bit of warmth and a little bit of comfort, that’s all that matters.”

For the past four years, a rack full of clothing sits outside of the building during the winter months. An attached sign explains a simple process: “Need a coat? Take a coat! Have an extra coat? Leave a coat!”

“People don’t always have access to warmth,” said Owens. “This year, people are going to have an even harder time than usual, so every little bit helps.”

Owens said the community has always stepped up to help keep the rack full and that trend continues even during the pandemic.

“So far this year, we have been empty once. So that’s pretty good,” she said. “We are just now getting to the cold stuff. So I think people are doing a good job right now and keeping it pretty well stocked.”

She said the need is obvious in the community and she believes it is important to give back when you can.

“Lots of people are stuck at home right now. Perfect time to clean out your closet,” said Owens. “I’ve noticed there’s not a lot of kids’ items on there.”

Owens said anyone interested in dropping off coats can just leave them on the empty racks or take them into the store. The rack is situated in a doorway outside of the building- where it stays 24 hours a day, 7 days a week- making the coats more accessible to anyone in need.

“I can’t see you out there. I can’t see in that alcove,” she said. “So don’t be embarrassed. Don’t be ashamed. Help yourself.”

She said she is proud to live in a community where people care enough to spread warmth in times of need.

