Philadelphia takes Tyrese Maxey with 21st pick in 2020 NBA Draft

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WYMT) - Tyrese Maxey’s NBA dreams became a reality, as the Philadelphia 76ers took Maxey with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

With the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft...@TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/MleZakGTGs — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 19, 2020

Maxey averaged 14.0 points per game for the 2019-2020 SEC champions. In addition, he added 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 42.7% from the floor and made 33 3-pointers in 2019-20.

The @sixers got an absolute steal in @TyreseMaxey. You’re going to love him, Philly! He’s another one of our guys who is #BuiltDifferent! pic.twitter.com/ilfNfXXMb9 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 19, 2020

The Dallas, Texas native was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and was second team All-SEC in his time in Lexington.

Maxey was obviously emotional after being drafted.

Tyrese Maxey was emotional after Philly selected him at No. 21 in the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/TqSOxQOKih — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2020

