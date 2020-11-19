Philadelphia takes Tyrese Maxey with 21st pick in 2020 NBA Draft
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WYMT) - Tyrese Maxey’s NBA dreams became a reality, as the Philadelphia 76ers took Maxey with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Maxey averaged 14.0 points per game for the 2019-2020 SEC champions. In addition, he added 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shot 42.7% from the floor and made 33 3-pointers in 2019-20.
The Dallas, Texas native was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and was second team All-SEC in his time in Lexington.
Maxey was obviously emotional after being drafted.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.