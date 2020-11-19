Perry County Schools postpone all instruction until January 4

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In response to Gov. Beshear’s new COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday, Perry County Schools announced that all instruction, including virtual and NTI, will be postponed until January 4.

In an e-mail to parents, Superintendent Jonathan Jett said in-person learning is not an option right now given current statistics for the county. The measures are being put in place to gain as many in-person instructional days as possible through the spring semester.

Jett says that the district will gain 26 in-person instructional days in the spring if they limit the number of virtual/NTI days prior to Christmas Break.

The district’s full plan also calls for in-person learning to resume on January 4 if possible, otherwise virtual/NTI learning will resume. There will be no inclement weather days through the spring semester, with those days switching to virtual/NTI.

The district is keeping Memorial Day as a non-school day, pushing the last for students to June 7.

