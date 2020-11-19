Advertisement

Nick Richards taken with the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will join former teammate PJ Washington in Charlotte

Kentucky's Nick Richards (4) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky's Nick Richards (4) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WYMT) - Nick Richards is joining forces with an old friend in Charlotte. Richards was taken 42nd overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft, but was traded to Charlotte. He will join former teammate PJ Washington, who was an All-Rookie Second Team selection last season.

Richards enjoyed the most productive season of his career. After averaging 4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 13.4 minutes a game in the first two seasons of his career, Richards turned into an All-Southeastern Conference First Team player in 2019-20.

