New York Knicks trade for Immanuel Quickley at the 25th pick

Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) passes near Mississippi's Blake Hinson (0) and Khadim Sy (3)...
Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) passes near Mississippi's Blake Hinson (0) and Khadim Sy (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WYMT) - Immanuel Quickley was rumored to be moving up in the NBA Draft. Quickley moved his way into the first round, as the Oklahoma City Thunder took the Maryland product with the 25th pick. Quickley was traded to the Knicks.

Quickley joins Kevin Knox and Kenny Payne in New York City. The reigning SEC Player of the Year averaged 16.1 points per game and ended the season on a 20-game double-figure scoring streak.

Quickley was named an All-American by several outlets after a breakout 2019-20 campaign. The Athletic, CBS Sports and Bleacher Report all tabbed the sophomore guard with All-America Third Team distinction.

