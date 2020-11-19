More sunshine Friday, clouds and showers return for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will continue to see sunshine Friday but clouds will return by the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will continue to see those mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Those valleys could likely drop into the low to mid-30s.

Highs will get into the mid to upper 60s Friday with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will move back into the mountains Friday night allowing temperatures to stay in the mid-40s for most of us.

The Weekend

This weekend’s forecast looks pretty good! We will see those partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday as a cold front arrives. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. More clouds move in Sunday with a few showers.

We will likely see those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with showers moving in by the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will remain in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures drop Monday after that cold front with highs only getting into the lower 50s and overnight lows dropping back into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll see those clouds and showers stick around for a little bit Monday morning, but we should clear out a little bit by the evening hours.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds and showers increase late Tuesday night as another system moves into the mountains.

Soggier conditions return Wednesday as another cold front arrives. We should clear out by Thanksgiving. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that trend.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.