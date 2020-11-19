Advertisement

Middlesboro School adds new unique bus to help students academics

The bus will make resources more available.
The bus will make resources more available.(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro School District has a new school bus with a unique purpose.

“We started about a year ago and talked about this,” said Superintendent Wayland Allen. “It’s actually a mobile classroom with 15 stations I believe. It’ll be Wi-Fi ready.”

The “Jackets Nest” is the latest vehicle to be added to the Middlesboro Food Service Program.

“It will be equipped with food and it will be ran for the at-risk kids in the summer and after school, it will be ran during CACFP,” said Sandra Ramsey with the Middlesboro Food Service Program.

The 60,000 dollar project is geared at making resources readily available to students.

“We want them to have access to anything they will need in the school system,” said Allen.

The bus is decked out in a custom design, geared at inspiring students through different careers.

“It’s career-oriented, kid-friendly,” said Ramsey. “The kids can hopefully not have as much reading and math regression is our hope.”

While still achieving one of the district’s main focus.

“They’re not going hungry. That students that may not be getting a meal,” said Allen. “We are feeding them when we don’t have school breakfast lunch and dinner. Kids that could go hungry. So that’s really important to us.”

The bus will be added into the circulation to deliver meals but the classroom portion isn’t slated to be used until after the global pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

Latest News

The business held a ribbon cutting for its new location.
Hazard business relocates to bigger location
Kentucky agriculture department taking hemp program applications
This rack of winter wear is outside of The Mountain Muse in Prestonsburg, spreading warmth...
Prestonsburg store working to spread a little warmth to people in need
Coat Rack
Prestonsburg store working to spread a little warmth to people in need- 5 p.m.