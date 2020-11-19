Middlesboro School adds new unique bus to help students academics

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro School District has a new school bus with a unique purpose.

“We started about a year ago and talked about this,” said Superintendent Wayland Allen. “It’s actually a mobile classroom with 15 stations I believe. It’ll be Wi-Fi ready.”

The “Jackets Nest” is the latest vehicle to be added to the Middlesboro Food Service Program.

“It will be equipped with food and it will be ran for the at-risk kids in the summer and after school, it will be ran during CACFP,” said Sandra Ramsey with the Middlesboro Food Service Program.

The 60,000 dollar project is geared at making resources readily available to students.

“We want them to have access to anything they will need in the school system,” said Allen.

The bus is decked out in a custom design, geared at inspiring students through different careers.

“It’s career-oriented, kid-friendly,” said Ramsey. “The kids can hopefully not have as much reading and math regression is our hope.”

While still achieving one of the district’s main focus.

“They’re not going hungry. That students that may not be getting a meal,” said Allen. “We are feeding them when we don’t have school breakfast lunch and dinner. Kids that could go hungry. So that’s really important to us.”

The bus will be added into the circulation to deliver meals but the classroom portion isn’t slated to be used until after the global pandemic.

