Local restaurant owners and employees react to new restrictions

By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Restaurants across the region continue to figure out their next steps after Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday a mandate to stop in-person dining.

Mike Caffrey, the owner of the Old Town Grill in London, said he was shocked when he heard the Governor’s announcement.

“We heard it and I was like okay I have 120 employees that are working at three Southeastern Kentucky restaurants how are we going to take care of them. That’s what I started thinking about how are these people going to work,” said Caffrey. “Just very depressed and thinking what are we gonna do now. Most of our employees you know they work day to day check to check and they don’t have a lot of money and a lot of credit. "

Caffrey says he continues to focus on his employees like Ashley Elliot where a decision like this hits close to home.

“For a server, this is strictly how we make our money. We wait tables we don’t make you know normal wages by the hour so hopefully, people are just mindful of that when they come out,” said Elliott. “How am I going to pay my bills? I have three small kids like Christmas is coming up it’s very worrisome Just because I mean even out there you know it’s not the same as having out there and inside.”

Caffrey says they continue to look forward to utilizing every last resort from patio service, curbside pick-up and carryout orders.

“Luckily this weekend it’s going to be in the 60s it’ll be nice and we will have the heaters. On the patio will have full service, full menu, full bar service,” said Caffrey. “All we can do is hope right now. It is a day by day situation for us. "

The Old Town Grill has locations in London, Somerset and Corbin.

