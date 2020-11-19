Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and four deaths on Thursday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four deaths. An 81-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died in Knott County. A 79-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man from Lee County also died. Knott County reported five new cases bringing the total to 478 with 70 of those active. Lee County has five new cases, as well, bringing the total to 280 with 93 of those active. There are five new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 176 with 21 of those active. Letcher County reported two new cases bringing the total to 402 with 62 of those active. Owsley County has seven new cases bringing the total to 154 with 49 of those active. There are 19 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 795 with 167 of those active. Wolfe County reported four new cases bringing the total to 143 with 51 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,194. Health officials are also warning those who visited Overhead Door Company of Corbin or also known as Corbin Garage Doors in Corbin on Monday, November 16th between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department reported 26 new cases bringing the total to 1,128 with 112 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 10 new cases and two probable cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 834 with 350 of those active. Jackson County has five new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 365 with 104 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are five new cases and three recovered cases bringing the total to 327 with 32 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 41 new cases bringing the county’s total to 2,173 with 796 active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 15 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,113 with 217 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 790.

