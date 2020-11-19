Advertisement

Leadership Kentucky hoping to impact the region using future leaders through BRIGHT program

Leadership Kentucky to hold BRIGHT Graduation in Hazard, Kentucky.
By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year, Leadership Kentucky is hosting its new program BRIGHT. The five month program will end in Hazard after spending Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in town. The program takes future leaders from the age of 21-40, giving them resources to innovate collaborate and advance community and economic development.

“What they really have to bring to the region,” said BRIGHT Liaison and CEO of Whitaker Bank, Elmer Whitaker. “How they can make a huge impact not just today but tomorrow.”

One member of the class of 2020 is UK’s Cooperative Service Extension in Cumberland County, Elijah Wilson.

“This is where my family is from. It’s where I will spend the rest of my life. It’s great now, but I wanna make it better,” said Wilson.

Over the last five months, sessions have been held in Somerset, Ashland, Berea/Frankfort, Pikeville, and Hazard.

“I now have a repertoire of people I can call,” said Jessica Richie, a participant from Breathitt County. “When we visited Ashland they were doing this. That was a great idea let me call that person.”

Traveling to these areas also helps the future leaders get ideas based on what they hear and see from community leaders.

“I think it’s kind of reinforced that we really need to focus on our potentials,” said Wilson. “Instead of just fixing our problems let’s look at our assets. Let’s talk about the things that have potential and let’s develop those.”

The event has continued through COVID-19 with Leadership Kentucky following all the guidelines put in place by the governor, saying it is important to continue, but important to do so in a safe way.

“The key to the program is it’s experiential learning so it’s really hard to have that experience if you can’t be in person,” said Whitaker.

During Friday’s graduation, individuals will present projects that entail plans and ideas to implement in their community.

“We are projects anywhere from mentor ship to tourism to the opioid epidemic and how we continue to work on that in our area,” said Richie.

“The important thing is those projects are beneficial to the communities in the citizens of Appalachia,” said Whitaker. “They are going to actually create more opportunities, more jobs, and a brighter future.”

Leadership Kentucky serves 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

