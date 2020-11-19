Advertisement

Kentucky agriculture department taking hemp program applications

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking applications for its 2021 hemp licensing program.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles suggested growers “do their homework and assess the risk” when deciding whether to enter the hemp industry.

He says the industry is having a difficult year due to FDA regulatory burdens and concerns about overproduction. But Quarles said he believes there will be a long-term hemp market in Kentucky.

The ag department has an online application that can be found at kyagr.com/hemp.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

Latest News

The business held a ribbon cutting for its new location.
Hazard business relocates to bigger location
This rack of winter wear is outside of The Mountain Muse in Prestonsburg, spreading warmth...
Prestonsburg store working to spread a little warmth to people in need
The bus will make resources more available.
Middlesboro School adds new unique bus to help students academics
Coat Rack
Prestonsburg store working to spread a little warmth to people in need- 5 p.m.