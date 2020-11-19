Advertisement

‘I don’t think our governor is after religion’: Local pastor says he’ll follow the governor’s recommendation for churches

By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday Governor Andy Beshear was asked about places of worship and if he was going to implement any regulations or guidelines for them.

Beshear said he is just recommending places of worship switch to virtual services if they have not already through December 13th.

In March, Beshear ordered churches to close but in May, two federal judges ruled in favor of Kentucky churches holding in-person services as long as they followed the guidelines in place.

Churches have all made their own decisions.

Journey Christian Church in Hazard has been holding in-person services for several months but also offers an online option. Pastor Ben Fugate says he was already thinking of canceling in-person services and he’ll follow the new recommendations.

”I don’t think our governor is after religion. I think that he is after the safety of our people,” said Ben Fugate.

“If one church decides to buck the Governor then it’s well within their right to do that, but for our church, we’re just going to sort of do what we’re doing right now,” said Ken Bolin, the pastor at Manchester Baptist Church.

This recommendation is like the one the governor issued in July when there was a surge in cases.

Fugate had already canceled in-person services for a few weeks in July by the time the recommendation was issued. He says keeping everyone healthy comes first.

