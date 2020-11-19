Hazard business relocates to bigger location

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Read Spotted Newt opened a new location despite the first year the business has endured.

Wednesday the City of Hazard along with Mandi Sheffel cut the ribbon on the new place.

The business now sits in the old welcome center at 221 Memorial Dr.

The book store has been open for less than a year. In that year the book store saw setbacks due to flooding then the pandemic.

Sheffel says she wouldn’t have been able to do it without the community.

“To be able to survive during both of those things was huge and obviously my goal was to expand from day one was to expand and I had just hoped that a book store would work,” said Sheffel.

She still has many ideas for her business that she is eager to host after the pandemic.

Small Business Saturday is November, 28.

