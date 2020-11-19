Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear said private and public schools stop in-person learning. Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent CD Morton said this decision is hard on students.

“It was frustrating to hear that and not entirely unexpected but frustrating none the less,” said Morton.

Harlan Independent Schools held in-person classes when Harlan County was in the red zone. The county is in the orange zone as of Thursday. Morton told WYMT that 80% of students chose in-person learning while 20% chose the virtual option. Teacher Trevor Fitzpatrick said face-to-face learning is essential for a student’s success.

“The in-person classes and then the virtual classes is just a world a difference, this hybrid schedule, it’s a world of difference,” said Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick teaches both in-person and online classes and he said in-person learning helps students learn how to problem solve and work with each other.

“It’s the skills that you can use, that you can learn in the classroom, and learn by being socialized in school, that you can use to apply to everything that you do in life, everything,” added Fitzpatrick.

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said his district has been using virtual learning for the last two weeks as the county was in the red zone.

“Harlan County actually went back to orange status, so I was going to be able to have school two days next week,” said Roark.

Roark said he respects the governor’s decision and said the governor is working to keep everyone safe.

“We were hoping to get back to full in-person just as soon as we could, our parents need that, our teachers need it, our kids need it,” added Roark.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.