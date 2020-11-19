Advertisement

Harlan County High School teachers write, publish Spanish textbook

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Spanish teacher at Harlan County High School wrote and published a Spanish I textbook for students in the region to use.

The textbook title ‘Viajes Desde Appalachia’ translates to “Travels from Appalachia.” Teachers Chris and Emmanuel Anama-Green worked on the book for a couple of years.

“It’s definitely important for students to understand just how big the world is and how much opportunity they have,” said Chris Anama-Green.

The book focuses on learning Spanish for the purpose of communicating. The book features examples in Harlan County and includes pictures of the teachers’ travels in Spanish speaking countries.

“Proficiency-based standards that really focused more on what the student can actually do with the language, and what they can actually use it, and so forth, and we really wanted to focus in on that,” said Emmanuel Anama-Green.

The book is available at Barnes and Noble.

