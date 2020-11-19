Former Big Sandy prison employee indicted for meth trafficking, another inmate charged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A former cook supervisor at the United States Penitentiary Big Sandy was indicted in federal court on meth trafficking charges, among others.

56-year-old Hank Williams of Weeksbury was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, one count of money laundering, two counts of attempting to possess with intent to distribute meth, one count of accepting a bribe by a public official, one count each of attempting to provide and providing contraband and three counts of using a communication device to aid a felony offense.

Another inmate at Big Sandy, 34-year-old Librado Navarette, was charged with one count of bribery of a public official and one count of possession of contraband.

The indictments allege that from March 2016 to September 2019, Williams worked with others to distribute meth while being involved with money laundering.

The indictment also alleges Williams accepted a bribe from Navarette. Williams was indicted for using the U.S. mail to distribute meth.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

