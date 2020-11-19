Advertisement

Five arrested in drug and criminal investigation in Laurel County

5 arrested in Laurel County
5 arrested in Laurel County(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County detectives arrested five men on Wednesday evening. Police found meth, a stolen firearm, scales and glass pipes.

The men were also wanted on outstanding warrants.

The five men were identified as:

35-year-old Michael Yates of Corbin was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

41-year-old Jason Carl of London was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

42-year-old James Blevins of London was found in possession of a reported stolen firearm.

41-year-old Ronnie Lockaby of London was charged on a Laurel District Court Bench warrant of arrest charging escape from EMCON and on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000.

50-year-old charged on Laurel County District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous violations.

All five men were transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

