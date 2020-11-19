Advertisement

Dr. Stack says there’s light at the end of the tunnel in the fight against COVID-19

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, new restrictions will kick in across the commonwealth as Kentucky continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack spoke with Bill Bryant for this weekend’s Kentucky Newsmakers about what we’ve seen through the last eight months.

During those months, the conversations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been about spread, flattening the curve, guidelines, fighting the virus. Now, Dr. Stack says there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is a modern scientific marvel. We have a disease that didn’t exist a year ago and we’ve designed now, not one, but numerous vaccines,” Dr. Stack said. “Vaccines that at least in the early data the manufacturers are sharing, could be 95% effective. That is astounding.”

This comes as the governor introduces new steps to help fight the spread of the virus.

During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Governor Beshear said that we are in the third escalation of cases and the avoidable loss of life Kentucky is seeing is unacceptable.

Dr. Stack agreed with this sentiment.

He says for eight months health officials have tried to educate people about the risk that this virus poses, especially for those who have pre-existing conditions or are over the age of 60.

“This is not about beliefs and ideology. This is about a disease that does not give one squat what we believe, what we want to believe, or what we think is real or not,” Dr. Stack said. It’s a disease that comes after all of us just the same, and for those most vulnerable, they pay for it with their lives.”

