Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Wednesday
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports
KHSAA basketball
KHSAA delays winter sports, continues with high school football playoffs

Latest News

Coronavirus graphic.
What does ‘positivity rate’ mean?
WYMT Windy
Breezy conditions likely at times today, Red Flag Warning for some
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to...
‘You can make a world of difference’: Prestonsburg business partners with local organization to help kids in need
Southern Kentucky restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new restrictions 11 p.m.
Southern Kentucky restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new restrictions 11 p.m.
Hazard business relocates to bigger location
Hazard business relocates to bigger location