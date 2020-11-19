Breezy conditions likely at times today, Red Flag Warning for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We finally start the warming trend we’ve been talking about, but it will be a breezy day across the region.

Today and Tonight

After another chilly morning, sunny skies will take us into the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Relative humidity will be super low. When you combine that with a southwest wind that could gust up to 20 or 25 mph at times, that gives us an increased risk for forest fires.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for Elliott, Estill, Menifee, Morgan, Powell and Rowan County. The risk is there, however, for all of us, so keep that in mind if you have to burn anything, which you shouldn’t be doing until after 6 p.m. anyway since it is fall forest fire season in Kentucky.

Clear skies tonight will drop us into the 30s in the valleys and low 40s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies continue Friday and Saturday before some changes return to the area. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s both days and get into the 40s at night.

Models are now trying to show rain chances moving in during the evening hours on Sunday and hanging around through the overnight, thanks to a cold front. Highs Sunday will still make it into the mid to upper 60s, but highs will likely be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday and will probably happen around midnight and drop through the daytime hours on Monday.

Rain chances hang around for most of Thanksgiving week, but as of right now, Thanksgiving itself looks dry.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.