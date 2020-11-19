Advertisement

Boyd County neighbors frustrated over dilapidated homes

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Concerns about blighted and abandoned homes in the Westwood community of Boyd County has prompted some neighbors to call for action in getting them torn down.

“We just feel like this is not okay for our neighborhood,” said Suzanne Griffith. Over the summer, she and a friend started documenting properties that they felt needed to be torn down. They turned in 25 addresses to the Boyd County Fiscal Court.

The court appointed Griffith to the Westwood Abandoned House Commission that focuses on prioritizing the worst and most unsafe locations.

“I think we can do better. I think in order to fix our county, Westwood, an all of Kentucky, we have to address the issue of abandoned, blighted and tax delinquent houses.”

Griffith says she believes a land bank would speed up the process of getting the homes torn down.

“That is one tool I think could be a big help to us here in Boyd County, but also to all of eastern Kentucky. The problem we have with blight is not going to go away unless we attack it.”

WSAZ spoke to Boyd County Judge Exec. Eric Chaney about Griffith’s ideas. He says the fiscal court is in support of a land bank, and it was actually something they were exploring right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaney adds this is a united front for them, and they hope to roll out a land bank program as soon as possible.

