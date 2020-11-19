Ashton Hagans signs with Minnesota as undrafted free agent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Though he didn’t hear his name called on Wednesday night during the 2020 NBA Draft, Ashton Hagans will get his shot in the NBA. The point guard signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent.

Undrafted Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans has agreed to a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Hagans will get a chance to play with former Cat and 2015 No. 1 overall pick, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Georgia native averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists per game as a sophomore. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive team in both his years in Lexington.

