Ashton Hagans signs with Minnesota as undrafted free agent

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) shoots near Florida's Andrew Nembhard in the second half of an...
Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) shoots near Florida's Andrew Nembhard in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Kentucky won 65-59. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Though he didn’t hear his name called on Wednesday night during the 2020 NBA Draft, Ashton Hagans will get his shot in the NBA. The point guard signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves as an undrafted free agent.

Hagans will get a chance to play with former Cat and 2015 No. 1 overall pick, Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Georgia native averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists per game as a sophomore. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive team in both his years in Lexington.

