Area gyms, regulars react to Beshear’s capacity restrictions

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 cases increase across Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear announced that all gyms and fitness centers would be limited to 33% capacity.

Not all gym regulars are concerned, however.

“All temperatures are took, everyone distances six feet apart of course and everyone cleans and sterilizes everything,” Morgan Dobson said. “I had no worries at all.”

Dobson says that in all gyms she has gone to there have been no issues with people following CDC guidelines, something she says is comforting.

“A big relief actually because I have no fear of catching it hear, hopefully,” Dobson said.

Gym managers echo that. Hazard Pavilion Director Denny Fugate says that the best way to fight the virus is to stay active.

“The best way to fight the virus I think, health-wise is to work out,” Fugate said. “So if I can keep people working out and we talk about how we eat and take care of our bodies, that’s the best way to fight the virus.”

Fugate also says that not only do gyms provide physical release but mental as well.

“It’s a real social gathering which is another good thing for mental health,” Fugate said. “It’s good to be around people talking and that’s what we do.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.