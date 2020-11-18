Young adults experiencing depression amid pandemic, study says
During the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study 80 percent of young adults have experiences significant symptoms of depression.
In a study of Americans between the ages of 18 and 35, about half reported a great degree of loneliness.
30 percent of young adults admitted to consuming harmful levels of drinking alcohol.
Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis or having suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
