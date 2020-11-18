Working a night shift linked to developing asthma, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who work a night shift appear to have a greater risk of developing asthma according to a study in the Journal Thorax.

Researchers found people working night shifts were more at risk of moderate to severe asthma compared to those who work during the day.

Permanent night shift workers were also more likely to have sleep problems and other chronic diseases.

The authors theorize working a night shift disrupts circadian rhythms which could, in turn, trigger the development of asthma.

