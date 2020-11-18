Advertisement

Working a night shift linked to developing asthma, study says

People who work a night shift appear to have a greater risk of developing asthma according to a study.
Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(KKTV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People who work a night shift appear to have a greater risk of developing asthma according to a study in the Journal Thorax.

Researchers found people working night shifts were more at risk of moderate to severe asthma compared to those who work during the day.

Permanent night shift workers were also more likely to have sleep problems and other chronic diseases.

The authors theorize working a night shift disrupts circadian rhythms which could, in turn, trigger the development of asthma.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food

Latest News

College cap and degree
Experience beats advanced college degrees in the COVID-19 economy
Officials encouraging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
Should you fly or drive for the holidays? Both travel plans come with risks
UVA Wise announces limited attendance policy for upcoming athletic events
WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies continue, temperatures begin upward trend
Logan Fire Department dog missing
Logan Fire Department dog missing