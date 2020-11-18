Advertisement

Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

(KHSAA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control is holding two meetings Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the status of winter sports.

You can watch those live below:

COVID-19 has already pushed back the start of the high school football playoffs by one week. The winter sports season is supposed to start next Monday.

Scott Chalk, the head of the Kentucky High School Basketball Coaches Association told the Louisville Courier-Journal Tuesday he believes the KHSAA will push back the start of basketball season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food

Latest News

11/17 WYMT Mountain Sports 6 PM
11/17 WYMT Mountain Sports 6 PM
UVA Wise announces limited attendance policy for upcoming athletic events
UK's Tyrese Maxey is heading to the NBA Draft (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Tyrese Maxey projected to be picked in first round of NBA Draft
Robyn Benton has been granted immediate eligibility.
Auburn transfer Robyn Benton immediately eligible for UK