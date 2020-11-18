Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control is holding two meetings Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the status of winter sports.

You can watch those live below:

COVID-19 has already pushed back the start of the high school football playoffs by one week. The winter sports season is supposed to start next Monday.

Scott Chalk, the head of the Kentucky High School Basketball Coaches Association told the Louisville Courier-Journal Tuesday he believes the KHSAA will push back the start of basketball season.

