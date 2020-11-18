Governor Beshear announces guidelines going into effect Friday, such as the closing of bars and restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 2,753 new cases and 15 new deaths in Kentucky.

This is the fourth-highest number of daily cases on record.

At least 144,753 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,712.

25,058 people have recovered from the virus.

2,482,404 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is now 9.13%.

The governor spoke about how we are seeing our third way of the coronavirus.

In response to the first wave, #HealthyAtHome was put in place.

Wednesday, the governor announced new counterattacks for the third wave.

These new steps will last from three to six weeks.

Starting Friday, November 20th at 5 p.m. the following will steps will be taken, and will last at least through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

1. Private gatherings will be limited to your immediate household plus one other household or a maximum of eight people.

2. Attendance at venues, such as weddings and funerals, will be limited to 25 people.

3. Bars and restaurants’ indoor dining will be closed until further notice. This will not affect delivery and outdoor seating.

4. Gyms and similar businesses will have to operate at 33% capacity and masks will now be required. Group classes will also be curtailed.

5. All schools must cease in-person learning by Monday, November 23rd. Middle and high schools will be allowed to return on January 4. Elementary schools can go back on December 7 provided their county isn’t in the red zone.

