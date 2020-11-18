Watch: Baptist Health Hamburg, Healing’s Newest Address

(WYMT) - WYMT teamed up with Baptist Health to give you an exciting first look at the new Baptist Health Hamburg campus.

Viewers will learn about the history of the land which was once the site of the Madden family farm where six Kentucky Derby winners were produced.

The new campus will feature a multi-story hospital, an outpatient surgery center and an emergency department.

You can watch the virtual groundbreaking ceremony below:

