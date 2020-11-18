Warmer tempeatures return with more sunshine Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will continue to bring us sunshine here in the mountains!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s for the ridges. The valleys will likely drop into the upper 20s.

Sunshine continues Thursday with breezy conditions. Winds will shift to the southwest and could gust up to 15 MPH. This will allow temperatures to get back into the lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s for most, but once again those valleys could drop into the 30s.

Extended Forecast

The sunny skies continue Friday with highs getting into the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll start to see a few more clouds this weekend with highs in the mid-60s both days. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Our next system arrives very late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

A cold front will arrive bringing showers overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s for highs but remain in the 40s for lows.

Another cold front could arrive sometime Tuesday into Wednesday. Models are still trying to figure out the timing of that next system. More on that later.

