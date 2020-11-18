Advertisement

UVA Wise announces limited attendance policy for upcoming athletic events

(WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – UVA Wise announced on Tuesday that it would limit attendance at sporting events for the rest of 2020.

According to the UVA Wise Athletics website, the David J. Prior Convocation Center will lower its capacity for the remainder of 2020 for the safety of student-athletes, workers and fans.

Only people on the student-athletes' pass list, game-day workers and credentialed media will be permitted to attend sporting events.

Everyone in attendance will be required to confirm that they have not had COVID-19 symptoms within the past 14 days and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks are also required.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food

Latest News

College cap and degree
Experience beats advanced college degrees in the COVID-19 economy
Officials encouraging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
Should you fly or drive for the holidays? Both travel plans come with risks
WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies continue, temperatures begin upward trend
Logan Fire Department dog missing
Logan Fire Department dog missing