UVA Wise announces limited attendance policy for upcoming athletic events

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – UVA Wise announced on Tuesday that it would limit attendance at sporting events for the rest of 2020.

According to the UVA Wise Athletics website, the David J. Prior Convocation Center will lower its capacity for the remainder of 2020 for the safety of student-athletes, workers and fans.

Only people on the student-athletes' pass list, game-day workers and credentialed media will be permitted to attend sporting events.

Everyone in attendance will be required to confirm that they have not had COVID-19 symptoms within the past 14 days and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks are also required.