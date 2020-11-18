UPIKE moves to virtual learning starting Monday

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville will be moving to virtual learning on Monday, November 23rd for most undergraduate students to comply with Governor Andy Beshear’s guidelines announced Wednesday.

The university will begin the transition only a few days earlier than expected as it was planned to finish the semester virtually after Thanksgiving.

“Our faculty and staff have been preparing to transition to virtual learning since last summer and are well equipped to continue working with students through our Hyflex learning model,” said UPIKE President Burton Webb, Ph.D. “UPIKE stands ready to do our part to keep our community safe. Although many things have changed in the wake of COVID-19, our core value of service to others remains steadfast.”

For more information on UPIKE’s COVID-19 guidelines click here.

