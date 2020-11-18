Sunny skies continue, temperatures begin upward trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a frigid morning, it will be another sunny but chilly day. After today, our temperatures start to go in the right direction.

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start out in the low to mid-20s before climbing toward the 50-degree mark. Someone might get a touch warmer, but it definitely won’t be the warmest day of the next several.

Tonight, clear skies take us back down into the 20s in the valleys and 30s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Our stretch of dry weather continues through the end of the week and through most of the weekend. Highs will start to climb on Thursday, heading back into the low 60s and get close to 70 by Sunday. We are still looking at a cold front Sunday night into Monday. That’s when our next best rain chances will be.

For now, enjoy the dry conditions!

