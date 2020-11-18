Southern Kentucky business owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new restrictions

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Beshear announced several new restrictions. One of those restrictions is shutting down indoor dining for restaurants and bars starting Friday at 5 p.m. through December 13.

Mark Shepherd, the owner at Shep’s Place, said this round of restrictions could force them to close the business.

Shepard expected restaurant capacity to be lowered to 25 percent and was shocked when he heard the restrictions.

Governor Beshear did say restaurants can do curbside orders and outdoor dining, but Shepherd says that will not work for them and he plans to shut his restaurants down completely during these restrictions.

“You’re tying our hands behind our backs and throwing us into a pool of water,” Shepherd said. “We cannot live off curbside and I don’t want anyone to take that like we don’t care about, but we have to work to make a living. We have to provide jobs for the community to make a living. People have to eat and the only way they can eat is if we stay open.”

Shepherd said he is probably going to lose one and a half million dollars this year between his two restaurants and he is also concerned about his nearly 70 employees losing their jobs and not being able to provide for them and their families.

