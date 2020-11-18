Should you fly or drive for the holidays? Both travel plans come with risks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, many people still plan to travel for the holidays. Amid the pandemic, doctors say the best kind of travel is no travel at all, but there are ways to stay safe in the air and on the road.

According to health experts, coronavirus transmission is limited on flights if airlines take safety precautions like spacing seats or mandating masks. However, traveling by air still puts you in close contact with possible COVID cases.

To provide some relief, the TSA will allow passengers to bring 12 oz. hand sanitizer tubes and packets of antibacterial wipes in their carry-on bags. Extra face masks are also recommended for long flights.

Driving may seem like a safer choice, but a road trip carries its own risk. While driving gives greater control over the amount of people around, stopping at gas stations or restaurants could expose travelers to surfaces that are not often disinfected.

AAA recommends travelers pack their own food and water to limit any stops.

No matter how a person chooses to travel, Louisville Metro Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said Tuesday it’s important to be prepared and reduce risk.

“Start to quarantine 14 days before you’ll be traveling,” Moyer said. “Get tested before, so recommending testing three days before traveling to make sure you get results back and please make sure you don’t travel if you don’t have you results. Then get retested three to four days after traveling.”

It is recommended that travelers research the state they will be going to in order to make sure safety guidelines there can be followed upon arrival.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has previously announced travel advisories to states with a COVID positivity rate above 15%. It is recommended that people who travel to states with a high degree of infection self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

