Pink Pig Yarn Shop weaves new experiential shopping option into Pikeville business scene

Small animals such as these are available to purchase at the Pink Pig Yarn Shop on Pikeville's Division Street.
Small animals such as these are available to purchase at the Pink Pig Yarn Shop on Pikeville's Division Street.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pink Pig Yarn Shop opened its doors recently in Pikeville, bringing something different to the downtown shopping scene.

The shop hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, officially welcoming customers to shop for yarn and yarn craft accessories. The store also offers handmade items like small toy animals, purses, and more.

According to store owner Sarah Stahl, the business idea came from a lack of yarn and accessory opportunities in the area. She said she was driving hours just to get the items she needed, an obstacle she hopes to cut out to increase the interest in weaving and crocheting.

“I just decided to open myself a yarn shop because there’s nothing in the area like that,” she said. “So, if you want to learn to knit or crochet, or you want to improve your skills and become a better knitter or crocheter, I offer classes.”

She hopes the classes will provide a space for a fun experience, bringing people out to shop and take part in something different.

The store is open Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

