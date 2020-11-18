Middlesboro High School football season canceled

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) -

Wednesday, Middlesboro Independent School Superintendent Waylon Allen released a statement that Middlesboro High School football season is canceled.

The decision to cancel the season follows possible exposure after a coach on the team test positive for COVID-19. Now the team will quarantine for the recommended period from the Health Department.

Middlesboro High School canceled their playoff game this Friday night, ending the season.

Superintendent Waylon Allen says “We appreciate the parents, community, and fans that have supported our Jackets through this unprecedented year. I want to congratulate Larry French, our team and coaches on their 6-1 season. If you have an opportunity, please applaud the players and coaches for the hard work they put into the season and the resulting success."

Allen said the season ended in a very discouraging way. Allen believes the Jacket family is resilient, as he is encouraged by the future of Yellow Jacket football.

