Middlesboro firefighter convicted on child pornography charges

Robert England was convicted on child pornography charges Monday.
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro firefighter was convicted by a federal jury in London for receiving and possessing child pornography on a Middlesboro Fire Department laptop.

After 30 minutes of deliberations and following a five-day trail, the jury convicted 35-year-old Robert Christopher England late Monday.

Evidence at trial proved that England received child pornography on three separate occasions and possessed more than 600 images between April of 2017 and June 23, 2018.

The Middlesboro Police Department seized England’s work laptop on June 23, 2018. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch showed evidence of dark web access via Tor Browser and child pornography “playlists” created in ManyCam which is a web conferencing program.

England was indicated in October of 2018.

