Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, two deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported the county’s 24th death Wednesday. Health officials also announced 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,102 with 91 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Jackson County’s 18th death. The death was an 87-year-old man. There are also two new cases and three probable cases in the county bringing the total to 360 with 95 of those active. In Clay County, there are 20 new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 824 with 340 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 1,175. Health officials also warned that anyone who went through the drive-through at the McDonalds at 1977 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin on Friday, November 13th between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 473 with 81 of those active. Lee County has six new cases bringing the total to 275 with 97 of those active. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 171 with 29 of those active. Letcher County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 400 with 70 of those active. Owsley County has seven new cases bringing the total to 147 with 44 of those active. There are 11 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 776 with 190 of those active. Wolfe County reported two new cases bringing the total to 139 with 56 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 43 new cases bringing the county’s total to 2,133 with 756 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 17 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 1,098 with 211 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.