Kentucky men’s basketball announces dates for Champions Classic, Holiday Hoopsgiving games

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After their first three home games the week of Thanksgiving in the Bluegrass Showcase, the Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road for two important nonconference matchups. The times and channels for those games against Kansas and Georgia Tech were announced on Wednesday. The Cats will take on No. 6 Kansas at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Then on Sunday, December 6, the Cats take on Georgia Tech in Holiday Hoopsgiving at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wildcats won their Champions Classic game last season against Michigan State, 69-62 thanks in part to Tyrese Maxey’s 26 points. Kentucky also defeated Kansas in their last matchup in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in 2019, 71-63 from Rupp Arena.

Game times and channels have not been set for conference play yet. The Wildcats open SEC play on Tuesday, December 29 against South Carolina in Rupp Arena.

