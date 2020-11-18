Advertisement

Kentucky men’s basketball announces dates for Champions Classic, Holiday Hoopsgiving games

(Photo: UK Athletics)
(Photo: UK Athletics)(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After their first three home games the week of Thanksgiving in the Bluegrass Showcase, the Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road for two important nonconference matchups. The times and channels for those games against Kansas and Georgia Tech were announced on Wednesday. The Cats will take on No. 6 Kansas at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Then on Sunday, December 6, the Cats take on Georgia Tech in Holiday Hoopsgiving at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wildcats won their Champions Classic game last season against Michigan State, 69-62 thanks in part to Tyrese Maxey’s 26 points. Kentucky also defeated Kansas in their last matchup in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in 2019, 71-63 from Rupp Arena.

Game times and channels have not been set for conference play yet. The Wildcats open SEC play on Tuesday, December 29 against South Carolina in Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports

Latest News

11/17 WYMT Mountain Sports 6 PM
11/17 WYMT Mountain Sports 6 PM
KHSAA basketball
KHSAA delays winter sports, continues with high school football playoffs
Watch: KHSAA holds Board of Control meeting to discuss winter sports
Middlesboro High School football season canceled