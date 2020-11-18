Hazard Schools give thoughts on stopping snow days due to virtual learning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more schools are having to teach virtually. With the winter season right around the corner comes the question of whether snow days are a practical option when you can just replace them with virtual learning.

For some that is the plan including Hazard Independent Schools, whose Superintendent Sandra Combs says will be the policy going forward.

“We need teachers to be prepared to look ahead for the winter and be prepared to have a package ready or have lessons ready in case we do have a snow day.” Superintendent Sandra Combs said.

For others, like Hazard High School, it is unclear what their plan for the winter season will be. Hazard High School Instructor Luke Glaser says either way, teachers will be ready.

“If we are going to teach virtually on snow days, that teachers will be prepared for that. When we do go back to school if the policy is snow days equal virtual days teachers will be able to move seamlessly into that.” Hazard High School Instructor Luke Glaser said.

Glaser says the reaction would not be pretty.

“I think parents would upset if you got rid of snow days as a thing of the past to be honest with you. You know students are gonna be upset so that’s more of a district decision.” Glaser said.

Combs says she is proud of how the school has handled everything during the pandemic.

“I am so thankful that we have such a great staff, and great community, and great family that our virtual instruction seems to be going pretty well” Combs said.

Combs says she hopes for students to go back to in-person learning in the coming weeks.

