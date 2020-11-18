Advertisement

Hallmark giving away 1 million ‘Thank You’ cards to teachers, staff

Want a chance to show your appreciation to those making education possible during the pandemic?
(WDBJ)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Want a chance to show your appreciation to those making education possible during the pandemic?

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, Hallmark is giving away 1 million ‘Thank You’ cards for teachers, administrators, coaches and staff.

The cards will come in packs of three and will include a color-it-yourself Crayola card that reads “You Make The World A Better Place.”

The cards are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To receive your free cards visit the Hallmark website here.

