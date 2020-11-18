Guidelines issued for college students as they return home for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Health experts and government officials are warning people in the U.S. not to get together with people from other households for the holidays as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge all across the country.

As college students begin heading back home this weekend for Thanksgiving break, some state officials are hoping to reduce the risk.

Connecticut is issuing guidelines for those coming back home from out of state.

“A 14-day quarantine, either before you leave or after you come back. Get tested," said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “Again for the elderly, those most at risk, keep your distance, wear your mask, tell your grandparents from a distance how much you love them.”

Gov. Lamont says while they can’t enforce these quarantine guidelines, they are hoping residents will use their good judgment.

The University of Arizona is offering COVID tests to students and staff from Nov. 9 through Nov. 25 before they head home. After Thanksgiving, the university said classes will transition fully online until the spring semester.

“We will have mandatory testing for when people return back for the spring semester,” said University of Arizona President Robert Robbins.

Some schools like Arizona State University and New Mexico State University are among those that decided to cancel in-person classes after Thanksgiving due to the fall surge.

Many others had already planned to have the fall semester end early to avoid back and forth travel.

Officials are advising those traveling between states to look up any new guidelines or procedures.

