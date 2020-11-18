Food pantries continue to fight hunger throughout a pandemic and the holidays

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and as holidays near food pantries continue with their goal of reducing hunger.

Mary Lewis, the pantry coordinator at “The Pantry” in Leslie county, says they continue to try and stock up on non-perishable food items to fight hunger in the area.

“We serve several hundred families a month, not just individuals and we serve them with a big creek food pantry box plus the USDA Senior commodity box,” said Lewis. “We give them as much food product as we can so that they may not have to buy as much food and they can use it for presents or utilities.”

With the holidays around the corner, the pantry felt the impact of COVID-19.

“We saw a decrease for a while because people were afraid to come out. Now they have started coming back in some people we have Covid related where people have lost their jobs and come in to get served plus the ones who are afraid to get out have started coming back out," said Lewis.

Jacqueline Gilbert personally knows the impact the food pantry has had on her life.

“Everything I eat everything. Their blueberries I made some blueberry pies a while back and they were delicious.”

Lewis says a little can go a long way in many situations.

"We gave a gentleman a jar of peanut butter one time and he said I can eat for a week on a jar peanut butter and a loaf of bread and have a lunch. It’s just amazing what a little bit a jar of peanut butter will do for someone. "

‘The Pantry’ is seeking volunteers and donations.

To donate you can visit their site here or you can drop off donations at the pantry.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.