Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting

The book details 175 of Dolly’s songs from her more than 60 years of songwriting along with rare photos of the East Tennessee country star.
CNN VAN
CNN VAN(KALB)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is giving fans an inside look at her life with the release of her book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

The book, released on Nov. 17, explores the country legend’s expansive catalog of songs and the personal stories behind them.

“A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics,” Parton said in a statement. “So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!”

The book details 175 of Dolly’s songs from her more than 60 years of songwriting along with rare photos of the East Tennessee country star.

The book is now available online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday, more than 30 deaths reported Tuesday
Gabbi Doolin.
Seven Kentucky men charged in Operation Gabbi Doolin
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday
COVID-19 numbers in Kentucky are continuing to set records. About halfway through November and...
Beshear says more restrictions likely as state sees surge in COVID-19 cases
Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food

Latest News

College cap and degree
Experience beats advanced college degrees in the COVID-19 economy
Officials encouraging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
Should you fly or drive for the holidays? Both travel plans come with risks
UVA Wise announces limited attendance policy for upcoming athletic events
WYMT Sunny
Sunny skies continue, temperatures begin upward trend
Logan Fire Department dog missing
Logan Fire Department dog missing