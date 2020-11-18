Dolly Parton releases ‘Songteller’ book detailing 60 years of songwriting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is giving fans an inside look at her life with the release of her book “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

The book, released on Nov. 17, explores the country legend’s expansive catalog of songs and the personal stories behind them.

“A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics,” Parton said in a statement. “So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!”

The book details 175 of Dolly’s songs from her more than 60 years of songwriting along with rare photos of the East Tennessee country star.

