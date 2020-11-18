Advertisement

Claiborne County Schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing issues

According to school officials, the decision to transition was made due to staffing issues.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County School officials announced the district will move to distanced learning on Tuesday, November 17.

According to school officials, the decision to transition was made due to staffing issues during the pandemic.

All students will move to virtual learning until Monday, Nov. 30, when they will be allowed to return to traditional school.

Teachers said they will soon be in contact with students with information on school work.

“Please stay safe and healthy," school officials said in a statement.

