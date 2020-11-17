Advertisement

Zoom extending meeting time limit on Thanksgiving to avoid cutting off family calls

Zoom has announced it will be lifting its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together amid the pandemic.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Zoom has announced it will be lifting its 40-minute meeting limit for families who choose not to spend the holiday together amid the pandemic.

Zoom announced its decision to extend its meeting time Monday, Nov. 10. “As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from Nov. 26 midnight ET through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Long term care facilities to ‘severely limit holiday visitation’ as COVID-19 cases increase
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
(Credit: Dakota Makres)
Laurel County surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

David Pierce died Saturday at Whitesburg ARH. He was 71.
Longtime firefighter remembered in Perry County
Lee County, Va. Public Schools to begin remote learning for all students November 18th
The bridges, located near Breaks Interstate Park, are about 265 feet tall and 1,733 feet long....
Tallest twin bridges in Virginia now open to traffic
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cold snap through mid week, breezy conditions today
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach criticizes Gov. Justice’s call to postpone winter sports